McAdam LLC Reduces Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

McAdam LLC decreased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,834,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 372,744 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for about 7.0% of McAdam LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. McAdam LLC owned 0.21% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $71,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 20.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 23,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 4,029 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,153,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,086,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 19,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 88,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 3,941 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,625,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,176,219. The company has a market cap of $30.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $27.40 and a 52 week high of $36.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.35 and its 200 day moving average is $32.55.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

