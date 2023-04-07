McAdam LLC Reduces Stock Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

McAdam LLC lowered its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,073 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF accounts for 0.7% of McAdam LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. McAdam LLC owned about 0.24% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $6,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 36.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 32.5% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 255.4% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 108.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 9.8% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

SLYG traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,222. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.11. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.07 and a one year high of $83.42.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

