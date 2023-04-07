McAdam LLC Sells 126,800 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

McAdam LLC reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 49.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126,800 shares during the quarter. McAdam LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $5,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 100.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

SPYV traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.53. The stock had a trading volume of 6,841,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,445,547. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.20. The firm has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $34.17 and a one year high of $42.97.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.