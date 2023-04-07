McAdam LLC Sells 478 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

McAdam LLC lessened its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,298 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 478 shares during the quarter. McAdam LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of American Express by 79.6% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,713,458 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $366,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,912 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,553,661 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $6,010,732,000 after buying an additional 665,857 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 42.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,110,826 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $284,769,000 after acquiring an additional 629,960 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 10.2% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,525,852 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $880,402,000 after acquiring an additional 602,762 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in American Express in the 3rd quarter worth $69,235,000. Institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of AXP traded down $2.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $158.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,754,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,136,189. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $118.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.18. American Express has a 1-year low of $130.65 and a 1-year high of $192.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.09.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.25 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 31.76% and a net margin of 14.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 8th that authorizes the company to buyback 120,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the payment services company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

American Express Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Express news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total value of $952,181.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,493.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other American Express news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total value of $952,181.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,229,493.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $5,186,216.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,270,054.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,361 shares of company stock worth $8,773,678 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AXP. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on American Express from $159.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on American Express from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.33.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

