McAdam LLC Sells 608 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

McAdam LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 608 shares during the quarter. McAdam LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 53.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,126,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789,473 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,007,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,244,000 after buying an additional 100,686 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 17,904.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,113,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,871,000 after buying an additional 4,090,382 shares in the last quarter. Matson Money. Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 3,814,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,095,000 after acquiring an additional 76,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 11.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,442,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,157,000 after acquiring an additional 245,729 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SCZ traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.18. 873,562 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,115,148. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $47.12 and a twelve month high of $65.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.20. The company has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

