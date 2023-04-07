McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Acquired by Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,348 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 520.0% during the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MCD shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $296.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $290.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

McDonald’s Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total value of $370,554.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,755.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total value of $1,030,606.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,271,978.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total value of $370,554.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,755.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 8,122 shares of company stock valued at $2,177,681 over the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MCD opened at $282.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $269.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $264.87. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $228.34 and a 52 week high of $284.98. The company has a market capitalization of $206.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.13. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 120.10% and a net margin of 26.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 72.81%.

About McDonald’s

(Get Rating)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.