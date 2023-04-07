Means Investment CO. Inc. Has $2.02 Million Stock Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Means Investment CO. Inc. decreased its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,162 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 377 shares during the quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $2,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the third quarter worth $26,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Blackstone in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Blackstone during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 133.3% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 350 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on BX shares. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Blackstone from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Blackstone from $115.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.53.

Blackstone Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:BX traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.19. The stock had a trading volume of 2,998,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,319,326. The firm has a market cap of $58.06 billion, a PE ratio of 34.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.72 and a twelve month high of $126.80.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. Blackstone had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 20.52%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 153.59%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 11,750,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total value of $260,497,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 11,750,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total value of $260,497,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III purchased 10,869,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.38 per share, with a total value of $15,000,001.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 24,727,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,123,558.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 10,950,338 shares of company stock worth $18,744,064 and have sold 140,617,616 shares worth $1,734,240,167. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

Further Reading

