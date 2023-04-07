Means Investment CO. Inc. Increases Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 240.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 118,889 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,006 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises 1.2% of Means Investment CO. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $5,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 31,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 251,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,477,000 after purchasing an additional 47,473 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VEU traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,211,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,937,459. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $43.06 and a 52 week high of $57.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

