Means Investment CO. Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Means Investment CO. Inc. lowered its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,835 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $1,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SNOW. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Snowflake by 41.4% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Snowflake by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC boosted its stake in Snowflake by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 3.3% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Snowflake Trading Down 0.5 %

SNOW traded down $0.80 on Friday, hitting $145.68. The company had a trading volume of 3,326,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,324,615. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.15. Snowflake Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.26 and a 12-month high of $222.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.12). Snowflake had a negative net margin of 38.57% and a negative return on equity of 13.87%. The firm had revenue of $589.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.57 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Snowflake from $200.00 to $188.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Snowflake from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Mizuho lowered their price target on Snowflake from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Snowflake from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.36.

Insider Activity

In other Snowflake news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total value of $1,527,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 154,902 shares in the company, valued at $23,667,476.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 60,827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.26, for a total value of $8,288,287.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,867,764.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total value of $1,527,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 154,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,667,476.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 257,755 shares of company stock valued at $35,896,146. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Snowflake Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.