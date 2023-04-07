Means Investment CO. Inc. Lowers Stock Position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Means Investment CO. Inc. reduced its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SMH. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 84,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,552,000 after buying an additional 2,919 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 44.8% during the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after buying an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, S. R. Schill & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter worth $243,000.

Shares of SMH stock traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $252.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,719,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,098,869. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $247.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.45. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $166.97 and a 12-month high of $263.57.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

