Means Investment CO. Inc. Reduces Stock Position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Means Investment CO. Inc. reduced its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,582 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc. owned 0.06% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF worth $1,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KRE. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 149,812.4% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,635,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $214,051,000 after buying an additional 3,632,950 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the first quarter worth about $84,199,000. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1,105.0% in the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 526,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,006,000 after buying an additional 482,899 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the third quarter worth about $26,680,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 280.8% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 207,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,046,000 after buying an additional 322,074 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Price Performance

KRE traded up $0.62 on Friday, hitting $42.63. The company had a trading volume of 19,779,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,171,506. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 52-week low of $41.28 and a 52-week high of $68.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.13.

About SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

