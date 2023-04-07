Means Investment CO. Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Means Investment CO. Inc. trimmed its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,766 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 1,485 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 3.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 86,892 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at $218,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 66.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 19,134 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 7,606 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $277,000. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Uber Technologies stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $31.18. 14,486,919 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,519,040. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.90 and a 52-week high of $37.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.85 and its 200 day moving average is $29.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 28.68% and a negative return on equity of 114.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $133,344.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 166,499 shares in the company, valued at $5,327,968. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UBER. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.19.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology platform, which engages in the development and operation of technology applications, network, and product to power movement from point A to point B. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services.

