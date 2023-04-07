Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Stake Reduced by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC cut its stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 198,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,671 shares during the period. Medpace accounts for 2.4% of Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Medpace were worth $42,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Medpace by 12.1% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,728,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,338,000 after purchasing an additional 294,103 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 2,058.2% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 287,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,138,000 after buying an additional 273,887 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 2,043.7% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 151,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,793,000 after buying an additional 144,323 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 31.0% in the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 437,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,511,000 after buying an additional 103,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 32.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 390,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,377,000 after buying an additional 95,524 shares in the last quarter. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MEDP traded up $1.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $190.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 239,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,359. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $199.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.88. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.94 and a 12 month high of $241.48. The stock has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08 and a beta of 1.42.

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.34. Medpace had a net margin of 16.81% and a return on equity of 60.42%. The company had revenue of $394.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. Medpace’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MEDP shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Medpace from $226.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

