Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) is Vance Wealth Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Vance Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 600.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,848 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,875 shares during the period. Medtronic accounts for about 3.0% of Vance Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Vance Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $4,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stiles Financial Services Inc grew its stake in Medtronic by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 14,982 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $272,000. First Pacific Financial grew its stake in Medtronic by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 9,775 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,709 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDT traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,313,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,119,045. The stock has a market cap of $106.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $75.76 and a 52 week high of $114.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.37.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 89.47%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $102.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. UBS Group lowered shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $127.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.11.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

