Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Purchased by Stiles Financial Services Inc

Stiles Financial Services Inc boosted its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,982 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. PFG Advisors lifted its position in Medtronic by 12.4% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 15,270 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,113 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 36.1% in the third quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Medtronic during the third quarter worth $5,185,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 87.8% in the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,046 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 5,631 shares in the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group lowered Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Medtronic in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.11.

Medtronic Price Performance

MDT stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.30. The stock had a trading volume of 4,313,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,119,045. The stock has a market cap of $106.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.37. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $75.76 and a 1-year high of $114.31.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.47%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

