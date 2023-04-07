MELD (MELD) Price Down 9.7% This Week

MELD (MELD) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 7th. One MELD token can currently be bought for $0.0164 or 0.00000059 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MELD has traded down 9.7% against the dollar. MELD has a market capitalization of $26.14 million and approximately $1.37 million worth of MELD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001337 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.88 or 0.00329820 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000018 BTC.

MELD Profile

MELD’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,597,203,379 tokens. MELD’s official Twitter account is @meld_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for MELD is medium.com/meld-labs. The Reddit community for MELD is https://reddit.com/r/meld_labs/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for MELD is www.meld.com.

MELD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MELD (MELD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Cardano platform. MELD has a current supply of 4,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MELD is 0.01613235 USD and is down -1.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $2,086,823.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meld.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MELD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

