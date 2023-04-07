Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) Trading Up 4.7%

Shares of Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Rating) were up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.48 and last traded at $4.48. Approximately 1,401,726 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 1,304,263 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MRSN shares. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Mersana Therapeutics from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Mersana Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Mersana Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.71.

Mersana Therapeutics Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 3.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.16. The company has a market cap of $483.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

Mersana Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MRSN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.85 million. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 178.80% and a negative net margin of 768.26%. As a group, research analysts predict that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Brian Deschuytner sold 5,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.74, for a total value of $29,451.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,162.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Anna Protopapas sold 17,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.74, for a total value of $99,566.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,727.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brian Deschuytner sold 5,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.74, for a total value of $29,451.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,162.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,719 shares of company stock worth $164,847 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mersana Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRSN. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

About Mersana Therapeutics

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of antibody-drug conjugates that offer clinical benefit for cancer patients. Its product candidates are Upifitamab Rilsodotin (UpRi), XMT-1536, and XMT-1592. The company was founded by Mikhail Papisov in 2001 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

