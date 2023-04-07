MetisDAO (METIS) Market Cap Achieves $121.31 Million

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 7th. During the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded up 12% against the U.S. dollar. MetisDAO has a total market capitalization of $121.31 million and $3.69 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MetisDAO token can now be purchased for about $27.26 or 0.00097638 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00008028 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00025434 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00030972 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00018736 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001413 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003527 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000129 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,916.08 or 0.99998124 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000124 BTC.

About MetisDAO

MetisDAO (METIS) is a token. Its launch date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,450,490 tokens. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,450,490.18425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 28.02285124 USD and is up 1.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 114 active market(s) with $3,968,663.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

