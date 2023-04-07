MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Bought by Means Investment CO. Inc.

Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MET. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in MetLife during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MET stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.07. 4,250,820 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,398,552. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.91. The company has a market capitalization of $45.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.05. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.83 and a fifty-two week high of $77.36.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.19). MetLife had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $15.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. MetLife’s revenue was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.26%.

In other MetLife news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 2,857 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total value of $202,732.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,471,008.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

MET has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of MetLife from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on MetLife from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on MetLife in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.64.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

