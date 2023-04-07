MetLife Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)

MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 127,036 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,213 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Virgin Galactic were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic during the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 3,273 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $375,000. 32.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Virgin Galactic alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SPCE. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Virgin Galactic from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.80.

Virgin Galactic Price Performance

NYSE:SPCE traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.15. The company had a trading volume of 13,672,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,415,602. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.98 and a 52-week high of $9.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.79. The company has a market capitalization of $864.86 million, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 5.31, a current ratio of 5.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.37 million. Virgin Galactic had a negative return on equity of 80.14% and a negative net margin of 21,632.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 800.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies for conducting commercial human spaceflight and flying commercial research and development payloads into space. It is also involved in the ground and flight testing, and post-flight maintenance of its spaceflight system vehicles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Galactic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Galactic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.