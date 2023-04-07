MetLife Investment Management LLC Cuts Holdings in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 935 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of REGENXBIO worth $506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in REGENXBIO by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,588,815 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $218,683,000 after buying an additional 17,377 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in REGENXBIO by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,267,542 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $112,792,000 after acquiring an additional 15,219 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in REGENXBIO by 5.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,801,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,197,000 after acquiring an additional 147,728 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in REGENXBIO by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,359,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,836,000 after acquiring an additional 105,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in REGENXBIO by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 733,245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,629,000 after acquiring an additional 25,672 shares in the last quarter. 80.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RGNX shares. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of REGENXBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.86.
REGENXBIO Stock Performance
REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $31.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.45 million. REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 248.68% and a negative return on equity of 45.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 92.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.
REGENXBIO Company Profile
REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include the NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors, and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on REGENXBIO (RGNX)
- Costco Sales Disappoint, Markets Are Missing This Upside Driver
- First Republic Bank Is A Speculative Play, Here’s Why
- The WD-40 Company Bottoms With Reversal In Sight
- 3 Low-Cost Stock ETFs That Are Crushing It This Year
- FedEx Takes Flight; Analysts See More Gains Ahead
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for REGENXBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REGENXBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.