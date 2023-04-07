MetLife Investment Management LLC Cuts Holdings in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 935 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of REGENXBIO worth $506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in REGENXBIO by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,588,815 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $218,683,000 after buying an additional 17,377 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in REGENXBIO by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,267,542 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $112,792,000 after acquiring an additional 15,219 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in REGENXBIO by 5.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,801,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,197,000 after acquiring an additional 147,728 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in REGENXBIO by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,359,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,836,000 after acquiring an additional 105,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in REGENXBIO by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 733,245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,629,000 after acquiring an additional 25,672 shares in the last quarter. 80.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get REGENXBIO alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RGNX shares. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of REGENXBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.86.

REGENXBIO Stock Performance

NASDAQ RGNX traded up $0.30 on Friday, reaching $18.47. 387,896 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 489,490. The firm has a market cap of $802.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.42. REGENXBIO Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.82 and a fifty-two week high of $35.73.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $31.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.45 million. REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 248.68% and a negative return on equity of 45.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 92.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

REGENXBIO Company Profile

(Get Rating)

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include the NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors, and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for REGENXBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REGENXBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.