MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $498,000 Stake in Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR)

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,273 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kymera Therapeutics were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of KYMR. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 72,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 20,435 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $434,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 33,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 237,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,936,000 after purchasing an additional 65,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $5,542,000.

In related news, CFO Bruce N. Jacobs sold 1,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $42,470.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,241,608. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Kymera Therapeutics news, major shareholder Venture Fund X. L.P. Atlas sold 21,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.96, for a total value of $649,622.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,045,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,155,450.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Bruce N. Jacobs sold 1,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $42,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,241,608. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KYMR. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Kymera Therapeutics from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Kymera Therapeutics from $43.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.22.

Shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock traded up $1.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.09. 463,318 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 448,533. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.15 and a 1-year high of $39.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.98.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.03). Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.84% and a negative net margin of 330.60%. The business had revenue of $16.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.66) EPS. Kymera Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

