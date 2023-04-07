MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $583,000 Position in Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA)

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 981 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cassava Sciences were worth $583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its position in Cassava Sciences by 323.6% in the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 67,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after buying an additional 51,390 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cassava Sciences by 2.8% in the third quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 679.5% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. ACT Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences during the third quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences during the third quarter valued at $205,000. 25.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective on shares of Cassava Sciences in a report on Monday, March 6th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Cassava Sciences from $44.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cassava Sciences Stock Performance

In other news, Director Richard Barry purchased 11,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.13 per share, with a total value of $302,193.45. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 197,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,166,528.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ SAVA traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.97. 426,145 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 785,213. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.08 and its 200-day moving average is $32.32. Cassava Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.84 and a twelve month high of $51.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.62 and a beta of -0.14.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.11. Analysts predict that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Cassava Sciences Company Profile

Cassava Sciences, Inc engages in the development of novel drugs and diagnostics. It focuses on developing product candidates intended for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, including PTI-125 and PTI-125Dx. The company was founded by Remi Barbier in May 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Further Reading

