MetLife Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN)

MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,625 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 787 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Titan Machinery were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TITN. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery during the 4th quarter valued at $6,636,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Titan Machinery in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,691,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 129.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 270,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,752,000 after purchasing an additional 152,849 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Titan Machinery in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,222,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 89.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 258,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,316,000 after purchasing an additional 122,000 shares in the last quarter. 81.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Titan Machinery alerts:

Titan Machinery Stock Down 0.2 %

TITN traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.87. 231,631 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 558,445. Titan Machinery Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.50 and a fifty-two week high of $47.87. The company has a market cap of $609.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Titan Machinery

Titan Machinery ( NASDAQ:TITN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.26). Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 4.61%. The firm had revenue of $583.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Titan Machinery Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Titan Machinery news, Director Stan K. Erickson acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.67 per share, for a total transaction of $89,010.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 39,031 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,049.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 11.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TITN shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Titan Machinery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Titan Machinery in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Titan Machinery from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

Titan Machinery Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Titan Machinery, Inc engages in the management of agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Construction and International. The Agriculture segment sells services and rents machinery and related parts and attachments, for uses from large-scale farming to home and garden use in North America.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TITN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Machinery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Machinery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.