MetLife Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,685,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,887,954,000 after buying an additional 184,219 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,203,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $892,530,000 after purchasing an additional 202,909 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 13.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,817,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $677,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,542 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,735,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $499,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 21.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,446,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $342,227,000 after purchasing an additional 960,088 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ELS traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 608,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,212. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.67. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.91 and a 12 month high of $83.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.447 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.99%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ELS shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.50 price target on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.06.

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

