MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 620 Shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA)

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RETA. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $45,502,000. First Light Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $26,512,000. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 146.7% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,509,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,342,000 after acquiring an additional 897,481 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,492,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,690,000 after acquiring an additional 472,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 134.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 733,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,874,000 after buying an additional 420,490 shares in the last quarter. 76.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Bhaskar Anand sold 820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total transaction of $71,725.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,930 shares in the company, valued at $2,355,567.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Manmeet Singh Soni sold 3,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $315,548.39. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,822,820.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Bhaskar Anand sold 820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $71,725.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,355,567.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 111,468 shares of company stock worth $9,704,843. Company insiders own 28.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. SVB Securities upped their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $121.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:RETA traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $93.98. The company had a trading volume of 362,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,099. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.47 and a twelve month high of $97.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.02.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.

