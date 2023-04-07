MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 6,726 Shares of Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU)

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Rating) (TSE:EFR) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,726 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Energy Fuels were worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Energy Fuels by 76.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Fuels during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN UUUU traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.12. 1,613,365 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,329,926. Energy Fuels Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.69 and a 12 month high of $11.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.90.

UUUU has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Energy Fuels from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.75 target price on shares of Energy Fuels in a report on Friday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Fuels presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.42.

Energy Fuels, Inc is a mining development company, which engages in the exploration and evaluation of uranium and vanadium properties. It also operates the Nichols Ranch, Alta Mesa, and White Mesa Mill projects. The company was founded by George E. L. Glasier and John David Mason on June 24, 1987 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

