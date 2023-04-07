MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 766 Shares of Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 766 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Unitil worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Unitil by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Unitil by 1.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 39,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Unitil in the third quarter worth about $237,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Unitil in the third quarter worth about $360,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Unitil by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 44,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on UTL shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Unitil from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Unitil in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE UTL traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,509. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Unitil Co. has a 52 week low of $44.67 and a 52 week high of $61.10. The stock has a market cap of $962.87 million, a P/E ratio of 23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.52.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $161.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.00 million. Unitil had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 8.93%. Equities analysts forecast that Unitil Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This is a positive change from Unitil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.55%.

UNITIL Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the local distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, and Others. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Hampton, NH.

