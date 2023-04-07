MetLife Investment Management LLC Trims Holdings in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO)

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its stake in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,085 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,720 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PROS were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PRO. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in PROS by 390.6% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 80,376 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after buying an additional 63,994 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in PROS during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in PROS by 189.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 82,673 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after buying an additional 54,062 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PROS during the fourth quarter valued at $10,395,000. Finally, G2 Investment Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in PROS during the fourth quarter valued at $3,348,000. 96.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PROS alerts:

PROS Price Performance

NYSE:PRO traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.34. 121,110 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,905. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.08 and a 12-month high of $32.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.39 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

PROS ( NYSE:PRO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $70.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

In other PROS news, CAO Scott William Cook sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total transaction of $90,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,267,958.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PRO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on PROS from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of PROS in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on PROS in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

PROS Profile

(Get Rating)

PROS Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy. Its solutions selling, pricing, and revenue management leverage artificial intelligence (AI), self-learning and automation to ensure that every transactional experience is fast, frictionless and personalized for every shopper, supporting both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) companies across industry verticals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PROS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.