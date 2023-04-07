Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) Given New $69.00 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $80.00 to $69.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target indicates a potential upside of 134.30% from the stock’s current price.

MCB has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet cut Metropolitan Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Metropolitan Bank from $63.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday.

Get Metropolitan Bank alerts:

Metropolitan Bank Stock Performance

Shares of Metropolitan Bank stock traded up $1.81 on Thursday, hitting $29.45. The stock had a trading volume of 626,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,973. Metropolitan Bank has a twelve month low of $13.98 and a twelve month high of $104.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $322.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.01.

Insider Activity at Metropolitan Bank

Metropolitan Bank ( NYSE:MCB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.18. Metropolitan Bank had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 20.68%. The company had revenue of $70.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.29 million. Analysts forecast that Metropolitan Bank will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark R. Defazio acquired 20,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.20 per share, for a total transaction of $496,511.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,511.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Metropolitan Bank news, EVP Scott Lublin sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total transaction of $116,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,109,185.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark R. Defazio acquired 20,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.20 per share, for a total transaction of $496,511.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,517 shares in the company, valued at $496,511.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 22,517 shares of company stock worth $553,701 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Metropolitan Bank

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Metropolitan Bank by 411.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 558,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,742,000 after acquiring an additional 448,975 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Metropolitan Bank by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 655,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,444,000 after acquiring an additional 255,585 shares in the last quarter. M3F Inc. lifted its position in Metropolitan Bank by 220.0% in the 4th quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 239,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,040,000 after acquiring an additional 164,525 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC lifted its position in Metropolitan Bank by 1,050.0% in the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 87,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,523,000 after acquiring an additional 80,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Metropolitan Bank by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 435,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,323,000 after acquiring an additional 78,807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

Metropolitan Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. engages in the provision of banking solutions. It provides a range of business, commercial and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and affluent individuals. The company was founded by Mark R. DeFazio in 1999 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Metropolitan Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metropolitan Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.