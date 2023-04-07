Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) Given New $69.00 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCBGet Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $80.00 to $69.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target indicates a potential upside of 134.30% from the stock’s current price.

MCB has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet cut Metropolitan Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Metropolitan Bank from $63.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday.

Metropolitan Bank Stock Performance

Shares of Metropolitan Bank stock traded up $1.81 on Thursday, hitting $29.45. The stock had a trading volume of 626,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,973. Metropolitan Bank has a twelve month low of $13.98 and a twelve month high of $104.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $322.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.01.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCBGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.18. Metropolitan Bank had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 20.68%. The company had revenue of $70.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.29 million. Analysts forecast that Metropolitan Bank will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Metropolitan Bank

In related news, CEO Mark R. Defazio acquired 20,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.20 per share, for a total transaction of $496,511.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,511.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Metropolitan Bank news, EVP Scott Lublin sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total transaction of $116,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,109,185.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark R. Defazio acquired 20,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.20 per share, for a total transaction of $496,511.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,517 shares in the company, valued at $496,511.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 22,517 shares of company stock worth $553,701 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Metropolitan Bank

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Metropolitan Bank by 411.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 558,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,742,000 after acquiring an additional 448,975 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Metropolitan Bank by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 655,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,444,000 after acquiring an additional 255,585 shares in the last quarter. M3F Inc. lifted its position in Metropolitan Bank by 220.0% in the 4th quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 239,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,040,000 after acquiring an additional 164,525 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC lifted its position in Metropolitan Bank by 1,050.0% in the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 87,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,523,000 after acquiring an additional 80,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Metropolitan Bank by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 435,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,323,000 after acquiring an additional 78,807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

Metropolitan Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. engages in the provision of banking solutions. It provides a range of business, commercial and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and affluent individuals. The company was founded by Mark R. DeFazio in 1999 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

