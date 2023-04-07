Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.02

Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.02 and traded as high as $7.48. Mistras Group shares last traded at $7.42, with a volume of 186,622 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mistras Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st.

Mistras Group Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $222.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.10 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.76 and its 200 day moving average is $5.04.

Institutional Trading of Mistras Group

Mistras Group Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mistras Group by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 214,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 49,393 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mistras Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 158,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Mistras Group in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Mistras Group by 7.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price Jennifer C. lifted its stake in shares of Mistras Group by 71.4% in the third quarter. Price Jennifer C. now owns 1,032,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,603,000 after buying an additional 430,016 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.42% of the company’s stock.

MISTRAS Group, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled asset protection solutions. The firm serves the oil and gas, aerospace, power, infrastructure, and manufacturing markets. It operates through the following segments: Services, International Offers Services, and Products and Systems. The Services segment provides asset protection solutions primarily in North America, consisting primarily of non-destructive testing, inspection, mechanical, and engineering services.

Featured Stories

