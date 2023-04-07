Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.02

Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.02 and traded as high as $7.48. Mistras Group shares last traded at $7.42, with a volume of 186,622 shares.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mistras Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st.
The company has a market cap of $222.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.10 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.76 and its 200 day moving average is $5.04.
MISTRAS Group, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled asset protection solutions. The firm serves the oil and gas, aerospace, power, infrastructure, and manufacturing markets. It operates through the following segments: Services, International Offers Services, and Products and Systems. The Services segment provides asset protection solutions primarily in North America, consisting primarily of non-destructive testing, inspection, mechanical, and engineering services.
