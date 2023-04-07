Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.02

Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MGGet Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.02 and traded as high as $7.48. Mistras Group shares last traded at $7.42, with a volume of 186,622 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mistras Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st.

Mistras Group Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $222.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.10 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.76 and its 200 day moving average is $5.04.

Institutional Trading of Mistras Group

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mistras Group by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 214,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 49,393 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mistras Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 158,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Mistras Group in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Mistras Group by 7.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price Jennifer C. lifted its stake in shares of Mistras Group by 71.4% in the third quarter. Price Jennifer C. now owns 1,032,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,603,000 after buying an additional 430,016 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.42% of the company’s stock.

Mistras Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MISTRAS Group, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled asset protection solutions. The firm serves the oil and gas, aerospace, power, infrastructure, and manufacturing markets. It operates through the following segments: Services, International Offers Services, and Products and Systems. The Services segment provides asset protection solutions primarily in North America, consisting primarily of non-destructive testing, inspection, mechanical, and engineering services.

