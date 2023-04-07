Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Separately, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a report on Friday, March 24th.
Moleculin Biotech Stock Up 1.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:MBRX opened at $0.92 on Monday. Moleculin Biotech has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $2.05. The stock has a market cap of $26.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.14.
About Moleculin Biotech
Moleculin Biotech, Inc is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company. It engages in the business of growing pipeline including phase 2 clinical programs for hard-to-treat cancers and viruses. The company was founded by Walter V. Klemp, Donald H. Picker, and Waldemar Priebe on July 28, 2015 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
