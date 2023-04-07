Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Stock Holdings Decreased by Lindsell Train Ltd

Lindsell Train Ltd cut its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,946,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 853,000 shares during the quarter. Mondelez International comprises 25.3% of Lindsell Train Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Lindsell Train Ltd’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,329,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Mondelez International by 0.5% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 35,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in Mondelez International by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 9,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN boosted its position in Mondelez International by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 16,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 4,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

MDLZ traded down $0.35 on Friday, hitting $71.05. 5,024,143 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,952,279. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.72 and a 52 week high of $71.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.86 billion, a PE ratio of 36.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.53.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 78.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Mondelez International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

Featured Articles

