Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Receives $55.44 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.97.

MNST has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Argus boosted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Monster Beverage from $57.50 to $56.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Monster Beverage to $57.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday.

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST opened at $52.56 on Friday. Monster Beverage has a 52-week low of $40.09 and a 52-week high of $54.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.93. The firm has a market cap of $54.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.14, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.86.

Insider Transactions at Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 18.88%. Monster Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Monster Beverage will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 2,502 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $125,024.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,410,252.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Monster Beverage

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the third quarter worth $29,000. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full-service beverage distributors.

