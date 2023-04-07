Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. Buys 63,598 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. raised its stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,432,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 63,598 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada comprises about 3.1% of Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. owned about 0.10% of Royal Bank of Canada worth $134,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RY. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 0.6% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 16,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.9% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 0.6% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 64.9% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on RY shares. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$145.00 to C$147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Bank of America raised Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.50.

Royal Bank of Canada Price Performance

NYSE:RY traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $96.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 551,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 948,858. The business’s 50-day moving average is $99.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.48. The company has a market capitalization of $134.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $83.63 and a 52-week high of $112.67.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.09. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 18.77%. The firm had revenue of $11.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be given a $0.992 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 24th. This represents a $3.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.32%.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

