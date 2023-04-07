Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. Cuts Stock Position in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. lowered its position in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,260,042 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 25,153 shares during the quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s holdings in TELUS were worth $43,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in TELUS by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 55,063,043 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,092,183,000 after purchasing an additional 8,888,682 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in TELUS by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 36,303,097 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $727,902,000 after purchasing an additional 6,202,073 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in TELUS by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,682,698 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $390,898,000 after purchasing an additional 888,266 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in TELUS by 119.2% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 18,117,787 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $349,314,000 after purchasing an additional 9,850,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,852,364 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $356,395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080,931 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TU traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,555,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,625,949. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.74. TELUS Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.85 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50.

TELUS ( NYSE:TU Get Rating ) (TSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 8.82%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TELUS Co. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $0.264 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is 114.45%.

Several research firms have recently commented on TU. Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. CIBC raised shares of TELUS from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of TELUS from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd.

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company, which engages in the provision of telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: TELUS Technology Solutions (TTech) and Digitally-led Customer ExperiencesTELUS International (DLCX).

