Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. Has $103 Million Stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. decreased its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 324,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 41,276 shares during the quarter. Linde makes up approximately 2.4% of Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $103,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LIN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Linde by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,587,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,315,068,000 after buying an additional 488,655 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Linde by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,273,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,152,024,000 after buying an additional 479,117 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in Linde by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,032,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $816,941,000 after buying an additional 203,294 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Linde by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,979,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $856,784,000 after buying an additional 141,587 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Linde by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,962,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $798,785,000 after buying an additional 109,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total transaction of $1,462,290.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,036,953.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Linde Stock Up 0.3 %

Several research analysts have commented on LIN shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Linde from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Linde from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Linde from $402.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. HSBC lifted their price objective on Linde from $375.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Linde from $370.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.67.

Linde stock traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $356.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,627,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,106,399. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $262.47 and a 12 month high of $362.74. The company has a market capitalization of $175.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.22, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $340.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $321.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 12.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Linde plc will post 13.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $1.275 per share. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 61.82%.

About Linde

(Get Rating)

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases. The company also offers gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.