Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. Has $3.97 Million Stock Holdings in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 56,942 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares during the quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $3,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DSGX. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 218.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 235,686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,266,000 after acquiring an additional 14,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on DSGX shares. TD Securities upped their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Descartes Systems Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.78.

The Descartes Systems Group Stock Performance

DSGX traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.25. The stock had a trading volume of 296,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,560. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.44 and a beta of 1.03. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.19 and a 52 week high of $81.57.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $125.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.54 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 21.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Descartes Systems Group Profile

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc engages in the provision of on-demand, software-as-a-service solutions focused on improving the productivity, performance and security of logistics-intensive businesses. It uses modular, software-as-a-service solutions to route, schedule, track and measure delivery resources; plan, allocate and execute shipments; rate, audit and pay transportation invoices; access global trade data; file customs and security documents for imports and exports; and complete numerous other logistics processes by participating in the world’s largest, collaborative multimodal logistics community.

