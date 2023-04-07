Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. Sells 138,955 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. cut its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 586,195 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 138,955 shares during the period. EOG Resources makes up approximately 1.8% of Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of EOG Resources worth $75,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gratus Capital LLC raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 154,841 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $20,055,000 after acquiring an additional 7,645 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 4,613 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 5,390 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 335,791 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $43,492,000 after acquiring an additional 47,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 93,474 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $12,157,000 after acquiring an additional 6,826 shares in the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of EOG Resources stock traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $119.37. 2,843,209 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,679,150. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.16 and a 12 month high of $150.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $70.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.53.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.01). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 34.95% and a net margin of 30.19%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.09 EPS. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EOG shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on EOG Resources from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. TD Securities reduced their target price on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on EOG Resources from $167.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on EOG Resources from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Michael T. Kerr purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $130.49 per share, with a total value of $2,609,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,183,300. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About EOG Resources

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading

