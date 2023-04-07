Monument Capital Management Decreases Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Monument Capital Management reduced its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 27.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 736 shares during the quarter. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Paychex were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Syntal Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Paychex by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 2.9% during the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 6.3% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 1.1% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 8,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 0.7% during the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 14,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 71.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PAYX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Paychex from $123.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Paychex from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Paychex from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Paychex from $131.00 to $119.00 in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Paychex from $117.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Paychex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.79.

Paychex stock opened at $109.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $105.66 and a one year high of $141.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $112.20 and a 200 day moving average of $115.40.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.56% and a net margin of 30.54%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.14%.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

