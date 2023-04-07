Monument Capital Management Decreases Stock Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Monument Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 960 shares during the quarter. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Progressive were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PGR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Progressive by 530.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,158,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,297,456,000 after purchasing an additional 9,388,746 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in shares of Progressive by 1,235.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 3,762,311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $437,218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480,538 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Progressive by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,142,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $713,841,000 after purchasing an additional 799,553 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Progressive by 157.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,279,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $148,698,000 after purchasing an additional 781,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,007,000. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Progressive stock opened at $147.29 on Friday. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $106.35 and a fifty-two week high of $147.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $86.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.82, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.87.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.33 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 1.45%. Equities research analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.90%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Progressive from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Progressive in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Progressive from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Progressive from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Progressive from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.36.

In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 15,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.64, for a total transaction of $2,207,068.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,593,521.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total value of $126,015.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,070,555.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 15,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.64, for a total value of $2,207,068.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,593,521.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,987 shares of company stock worth $3,250,378. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

