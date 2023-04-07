Monument Capital Management Sells 4,535 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Monument Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,535 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $581,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,906.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,950,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $180,658,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827,299 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 843.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,898,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $178,758,000 after purchasing an additional 4,379,584 shares in the last quarter. Yale University lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Yale University now owns 10,971,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $506,109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637,900 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6,844.1% in the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,049,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $72,980,000.

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $40.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.35. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $34.88 and a 12 month high of $46.44.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

