Monument Capital Management Sells 6,069 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Monument Capital Management cut its holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,069 shares during the quarter. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $1,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 4,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 42,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on WPC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.80.

W. P. Carey Stock Down 0.8 %

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

W. P. Carey stock opened at $73.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.59 and its 200-day moving average is $78.77. W. P. Carey Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.76 and a fifty-two week high of $89.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.067 per share. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $4.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.78%. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is presently 142.81%.

About W. P. Carey

W.P. Carey, Inc is an investment trust company, which engages in the commercial real estate business. It operates through the Real Estate and Investment Management segments. The Real Estate segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

