Moonbeam Price Reaches $0.37 (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 7th. Moonbeam has a total market cap of $228.50 million and $4.09 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moonbeam coin can now be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00001340 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Moonbeam has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Moonbeam alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00063144 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00039650 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000233 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00007193 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00017807 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003171 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000197 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Moonbeam Profile

Moonbeam uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,046,109,654 coins and its circulating supply is 610,093,029 coins. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam combines the best of both worlds: the familiar and easy-to-use tooling of Ethereum and the scalable, interoperable architecture of Polkadot.

One of the design goals of Moonbeam is to create an environment that is as close as possible to Ethereum, and to offer a set of Web3 RPC endpoints that are compatible with Ethereum. However, Moonbeam is also a Substrate based chain, which means that it exposes Substrate RPCs, and that it has integral functionality that is powered by Substrate such as Staking, Governance, and other features which are not part of the Ethereum API.”

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Moonbeam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moonbeam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.