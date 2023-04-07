Morgan Sindall Group (LON:MGNS) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,599.81

Morgan Sindall Group plc (LON:MGNS – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,599.81 ($19.87) and traded as high as GBX 1,718.64 ($21.34). Morgan Sindall Group shares last traded at GBX 1,664 ($20.67), with a volume of 42,522 shares traded.

Morgan Sindall Group Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,696.66 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,600.40. The company has a market cap of £798.32 million, a PE ratio of 1,296.92, a PEG ratio of -68.20 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.00, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Morgan Sindall Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be issued a GBX 68 ($0.84) dividend. This represents a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This is a boost from Morgan Sindall Group’s previous dividend of $33.00. Morgan Sindall Group’s dividend payout ratio is 7,769.23%.

Insider Activity

Morgan Sindall Group Company Profile

In related news, insider John Christopher Morgan sold 21,506 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,792 ($22.26), for a total transaction of £385,387.52 ($478,623.35). Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Sindall Group plc operates as a construction and regeneration company in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Construction & Infrastructure, Fit Out, Property Services, Partnership Housing, and Urban Regeneration divisions. The Construction & Infrastructure segment provides infrastructure services to highways, rail, energy, water, and nuclear markets; and construction services in education, healthcare, commercial, defense, industrial, leisure, and retail markets.

