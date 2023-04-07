Morgan Stanley Cuts SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Price Target to $15.00

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on SPWR. Truist Financial decreased their price target on SunPower from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded SunPower from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on SunPower in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. They issued a neutral rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on SunPower from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on SunPower in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a sector perform rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.93.

SunPower Stock Down 3.6 %

SPWR stock opened at $12.68 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.48. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.88. SunPower has a twelve month low of $12.03 and a twelve month high of $28.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SunPower

In other news, CEO Peter Faricy purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.29 per share, with a total value of $99,675.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 177,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,358,416.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in SunPower by 425.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,704,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,831,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810,149 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SunPower by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,636,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,513,000 after acquiring an additional 51,356 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in SunPower by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 837,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,298,000 after acquiring an additional 58,212 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in SunPower by 203.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 762,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,379,000 after acquiring an additional 511,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in SunPower in the 1st quarter valued at $15,318,000. 36.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SunPower

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and delivery of solar panels and systems. The company provides fully integrated solar, storage, and home energy solutions. The company was founded by Thomas L. Dinwoodie, Robert Lorenzini and Richard M. Swanson in April 1985 and is headquartered in Richmond, CA.

Featured Articles

