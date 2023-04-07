Morgan Stanley Lowers Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Price Target to $46.00

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.85% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CAG. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.73.

Shares of CAG traded up $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $38.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,635,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,858,119. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Conagra Brands has a twelve month low of $31.01 and a twelve month high of $41.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.44 and a 200-day moving average of $36.54.

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Conagra Brands will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAG. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 56,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 8,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 83,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 81.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

