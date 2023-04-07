Morgan Stanley Lowers Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Price Target to $47.00

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) had its price objective cut by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $47.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 24.01% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on WFC. Piper Sandler cut Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Cfra raised Wells Fargo & Company to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.88.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $37.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.58. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $35.25 and a 52-week high of $50.19.

Insider Activity at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $19.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $1,605,476.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $906,429.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Wells Fargo & Company

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 66.6% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

