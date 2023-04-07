Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Price Target Cut to $85.00

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $89.00 to $85.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup lowered Morgan Stanley from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Cfra upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $95.63.

Morgan Stanley Trading Up 0.4 %

MS stock opened at $84.19 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.72. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $72.05 and a fifty-two week high of $100.99. The firm has a market cap of $141.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.16 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 12.06%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Alistair Darling sold 2,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total value of $189,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,263,835.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 250,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total value of $24,232,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,112,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,819,891.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alistair Darling sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total transaction of $189,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,263,835.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 341,699 shares of company stock worth $33,143,046 in the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Morgan Stanley

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MS. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 14,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the first quarter worth about $3,722,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 36.6% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 19.8% in the first quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 5,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 58,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,111,000 after buying an additional 5,720 shares during the period. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

