Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) PT Raised to $38.00 at Barclays

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Barclays from $37.00 to $38.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 9.89% from the stock’s previous close.

MPLX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Mplx from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Mplx from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mplx in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Mplx from $33.50 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Mplx from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.44.

Mplx Stock Performance

Shares of Mplx stock opened at $34.58 on Wednesday. Mplx has a fifty-two week low of $27.47 and a fifty-two week high of $35.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.34.

Institutional Trading of Mplx

Mplx ( NYSE:MPLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.06). Mplx had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 33.96%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mplx will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in Mplx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $472,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Mplx by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 114,697 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,767,000 after buying an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Mplx during the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Mplx by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 134,992 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,433,000 after purchasing an additional 8,527 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis raised its position in Mplx by 111.7% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 2,226,580 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $73,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,790 shares during the period. 23.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S) and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products, and water.

Featured Stories

